Faulty Fuel Pump Caused Kpone Tanker Yard Fire

Mr. Jonas Abladey, Kpone Katamanso Municipal Health and Safety Officer, says a faulty fuel pump is the caused the fire out break at a tanker yard in Kpone Kokompe in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Abladey, further explained that preliminary investigations at the yard indicated that some workers were transferring fuel from one storage tank to the other when the portable fuel pump used in siphoning the fuel developed a fault, resulting in the inferno.

According to him, over 45, 000 liters of fuel were stored in the two storage tanks which were ravaged by the fire.

He informed that, the fire started about 1730 hours and it took the personnel of the Ghana Fire Service over 2 hours with 5 tenders deployed from Tema industrial area to extinguish it.

The Health and Safety officer hinted that, the yard would remain closed until the necessary precautionary measures were put in Place, saying no casualties were recorded.

The Municipal Assembly would roll up a programme to sensitise people on safety issues very soon, he added

---GNA