Noguchi Begin Tests For Potential Herbal Cure For Covid-19

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) says it has begun testing the efficacy of some locally manufactured herbal products believed to be effective against the novel Coronavirus infection.

Director of the Centre, Professor Abraham Annan, was hopeful the products submitted by some pharmaceutical companies in the country will have the active compound against Covid-19.

“There is a lot of hope because we have received quite a number of them that are potentially to be screened for Covid-19 as we begin to do that we will be able to tell.”

Some of these drugs turn out to be very promising sometimes even a complete solution,” he said.

Prof. Annan however, said the testing it will take a few weeks for the results to be released.

He lamented that although the test is cost intensive most of the pharmaceutical companies are not capable of providing the financial support for the test to be carried out.

---Daily Guide