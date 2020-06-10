EC is more dangerous than COVID 19-Brogya Gyamfi claims

Listen to article

The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Ernest Yaw Brogya Gyamfi has accused the current Electoral Commission of been dangerous than the deadly Coronavirus which has become hectic to the world in this 21st century

According to Brogya Gyamfi, EC's decision to use Ghana card only for the registration of the voter ID card is unlawful alleging that most populace in Ghana was not able to partake in the exercise and majority of them have no Passport

He stressed that Akufo-Addo led government is the biggest liar on Earth, emphasizing that the one district one factory, one constituency one million dollars were all phantasy

Mr Brogya Gyamfi in revealed on a morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshy (Hit man) on Akina Radio in Techiman in the Bono East Regional Capital

He alleged that President Akufo Addo allegedly sack competent Charllot Osei and replace her with Jean Mensah to create room just to disenfranchise many Ghanaians of which he (Nana Addo) believes many will vote him out of office describing the act of the NPP government as suicidal

He emphasised that NDC and other opposition parties will seek to it that the new register won't come to existence.

Story Nana Kojo Atobra Tighteous TV-Techiman