I Will Win If 2020 Elections Is Free, Fair – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the December general elections if the polls are allowed to be free and fair.

“If the election – and I know it will – is free and fair, there can be no outcome other than the NDC emerging victorious in this election.”

Mr Mahama said at a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 28th-anniversary of the NDC in Accra on Wednesday, 10 June 2020.

The NDC has been accusing its main opponent, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), of collaborating with the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to rig the elections.

This is because the NPP supports the EC’s decision to compile a new register of voters ahead of the polls using only the Ghana card and passport as proof of identification for eligible voters to acquire the new voter ID card.

To make sure the elections are not rigged, Mr Mahama said: “All members of our grassroots, branches, we face an epic election this year and I want to salute our activists at the branch and constituency levels”, adding: “Our victory in this election is going to rest on your shoulders”.

“We are fighting at the national level even with the constraint we face as an opposition party to get the resources necessary for you to prosecute your work”.

“I wish to state emphatically that we’ll support you to police the poll right from the point of voting until the final results are declared. At every single level of the election, we’ll police the poll…we’ll be vigilant, nothing will escape our scrutiny, no ballot box will go out of our sight until all the votes have been counted, collated, accounted for and the results declared…”

---classfmonline