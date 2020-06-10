Ghana Commemorates 75th Anniversary Of UN Charter

Ghana has joined the rest in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Charter.

This year’s celebration was held virtually with speakers including Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of UN, Tijani Mohammed-Bande, President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, with keynote presentation from Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and Chair of The Elders.

This year’s celebration is under the theme: “The UN at 75: Multilateralism in a Fragmented World.”

In a statement during the Forum of Small States’ High-level virtual event in celebration of the 75th anniversary on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Botchwey, says

“Indeed, the theme adopted for the 75th Anniversary of the UN: “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”, is both apt and timely, given the challenges confronting the multilateral system in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted economic and social activities and fractured global governance structures and systems.”

Remarkably, she says, since the signing of the Charter, the UN has scored significant successes and has been instrumental in maintaining international peace and security, promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, respect for international law and in advancing socio-economic development for all.

In this regard, the Government of Ghana wishes to acknowledge the strength of the Organisation in not only facilitating the political independence of several countries in Africa in the late 1950s and 1960s, but for also rendering critical responses to various humanitarian crises, pandemics and other global health needs, according to her.

There is no gainsaying that the foundational principles of the UN have stood the test of time and remain relevant in tackling contemporary global challenges, she stated.

” However, we remain challenged by existing and emerging threats, including complex and protracted conflicts, terrorism, cyber security threats, climate change, shrinking biodiversity, financing sustainable development and bridging the digital divide,” she added.

“The 75th Anniversary of the United Nations should therefore be a time for sober reflection on the ability of our Organization to provide solutions to these issues and to make it fit for purpose for this 21st Century,” the Minister noted.

“The Republic of Ghana readily welcomes all the issues raised by The Elders in their report and commends them for the wisdom and perspectives that they offer for global discourse. Indeed, Ghana appreciates the contributions of the Eminent Group, which was previously chaired by the 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations, the late Mr. Kofi Annan.”

“Significantly, the international community is currently at an important crossroad in history. The economic, social and humanitarian crises resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is a poignant reminder of the need for us to agree on the defining elements of our shared sovereignty, collective security, global solidarity and global concerns,” she added.

“Ghana shares the view that this is the moment to energize and deepen international cooperation in order to ensure that we recover together and re-build better.”

“I therefore wish to commend the UN System, in particular the World Health Organization, for the leadership it has provided by coordinating global responses to the pandemic, and to reiterate the view of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana at the recent UN high-level event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond. At the event, the President called for a new narrative and paradigm shift that reflects a more inclusive and sustainable path to recovery, one that is aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

“The future we want can only be realized if Member States demonstrate renewed support for the United Nations and move away from indifference and cynicism. Ghana remains committed to playing her part in making multilateralism work for all,” she noted.

---Daily Guide