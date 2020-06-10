Rehab Works Begin On Damaged Achimota Railways

The Ghana Railways Company has begun re-fixing works on some parts of the Achimota-Nsawam railways following a heavy downpour that caused damages earlier this week.

Speaking on the issue Ing. Dr. Michael Adjei Anyetei, Deputy Managing Director in charge of engineering, Ghana Railway Company Limited, blamed the destruction of the track on poor drainage networks, calling on the Ministry of Works and Housing to consider fixing the drainage system along the line.

He reiterated that the rehabilitation earlier started from the Accra rail station before the Covid-19 outbreak which forced them to go on a break.

As they resumed, the rains set in, which caused destruction to the track, hence the repair works on the section of the track, he added.

“What caused the destruction is not a failed track but rather a failed storm wall,” he said.

He complained about the impact of the storm drain on the ‘health’ of the track.

He expressed the belief that the channel should have been continued so that the water can flow properly into the sea.

Thus, the Ghana Railways Company Limited is now laying rock beds along the track to prevent water from flowing on the track.

“The exercise is expected to be completed in a week’s time,” the Deputy Managing Director said.

