E/R: Two Men Commit Suicide

Two men have committed suicide by hanging in the Eastern region.

The two incidents involving a 48 and 19-year-old men happened separately at Akyem Akroso and Nsawam respectively.

At Akyem Akroso, a 48-year-old man Shaibu Musah, a former Community Police Assistant (CPA) was found hanging Wednesday morning on a tree

The deceased who was a member of the Community Watchdog Committee is believed to have committed the act over marital issues.

He left behind a wife and four children. His body has been deposited at the Oda Government Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

At Nsawam, a 19-year-old form-one Junior High School student Joshua Mensah was also found hanging with a nylon rope on a pear tree in a garden.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, homicide detectives dispatched to Asante Akora near Nsawam where the incident happened reported that “the deceased was found wearing a light blue sweater and deep blue shorts. On inspection, bruises were seen on the neck, with a protruding tongue. The distance between the tree and the neck measured 6 inches”.

He continued, “preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased lived with his parents and four other siblings but about 11:00 pm the deceased went to bed with the family as usual. On the next day, on June 6, 2020, at about 5:30 am the complainant woke up only to detect that the son was not in bed. He started looking for him only to find the body hanging on a tree in the house”.

The body was conveyed and deposited at Nsawam Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

In March this year, two persons also committed suicide by hanging in separate incidents in Akyem Agyapomaa and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

These incidents and many others recorded this year raises serious concerns about the state of mental health services in the Region.

