Covid-19: We're Worried Over Rising Cases In Ghana – GMA

The Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Titus Bayuo has expressed fears over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to him, Ghanaians must be worried and take extra precautions due to the high number of cases being recorded by the Ghana Health Service.

Ghana crossed the 10, 000 mark on Tuesday with the country recording 291 more cases of the highly infectious disease.

Ghana’s Ahafo Region was the last region to record a COVID-19 case, meaning all the 16 regions in the country have now recorded cases of the viral disease.

The country’s caseload is now 10,201, according to the Ghana Health Service’s website.

The country has so far recorded 3,755 recoveries while the death toll remains at 48.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Wednesday, Dr Bayuo told host Francis Abban that several doctors and health care workers have been exposed to the virus due to the change in the pattern of the disease.

“A lot of Doctors have been exposed to the disease but I won’t tell you how many people because we will be speaking to that later…but it is very worrying. The pattern of the disease has changed.

“We used to record a lot of cases through the enhanced surveillance but people are actually getting sick and going to the hospitals with symptoms…and that is worrying.”

Dr Bayuo advised Ghanaians to be extra vigilant and adhere to all the safety precautions to help limit the infection rate.

He also admonished the government to quicken the pace of testing and not delay the period in which results are announced after samples are taken so contact tracing and self-isolation can start early.

