Kumasi: Two Robbers Gunned Down; 4 Others Escape With Gun Wounds

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is appealing to health facilities across the region to be on the lookout for persons with gunshot wounds and report them to the Police.

The call by the Police comes after they engaged some suspected armed robbers who were on their way to commit a robbery at Santasi.

Two of the suspected robbers, according to the Police were shot dead while four others who reportedly sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.

In a release, the Police Command stated that the robbers who were in a Black BMW vehicle opened fire on the Police when they began to approach the vehicle. The Police returned fire leading to the death of the two robbers.

---starrfmonline