Go And Verify My Green Book Projects Yourself – Mahama To Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked critics of his infrastructural achievements during his tenure of office to get a true copy of the Green Book to verify his projects.

He insisted that his projects “are all documented in the Green book and I urge all doubters to get a copy and step into their communities and cross-check if the projects outlined there, the E-blocks, the interchanges, the hospitals, and other transformational projects exist only in that book.”

Mr. Mahama gave the advice today, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the NDC's 28th anniversary at the party’s headquarters in Accra in response to criticisms from President Akufo-Addo.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo during the commissioning of the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange last week said John Mahama and the NDC’s claims of delivering unprecedented infrastructure never existed in reality but only in their Green Book.

“We made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network while closing the missing links in the network. We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground,” Akufo-Addo said.

---citinewsroom