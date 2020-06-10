It Is Foolish To Say Indecent Dressing Is The Cause Of Rape – Counselor Lutterodt

Listen to article

Counsellor Lutterodt has stated that the argument that indecent dressing by women is the lead cause of rape in this country is flawed and does not ‘make sense’.

“Saying the kind of dresses the ladies wear is why rape cases are getting high is foolish. We cannot blame it on that,” he stated.

The controversial counsellor also described as ‘wicked’ men who force themselves on women.

He said this when he was asked by Akua Sika, host of Salt drive what he thinks is the reason for the upward surge in rape cases in Ghana.

Mr Lutterodt indicated that as a country we must start finding ways to train the youth especially males to control their feelings so that the increasing number of cases will reduce.