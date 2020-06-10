Covid-19: Nigeria Confirms 663 New Cases

Additional 663 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases have increased Nigeria's tally to 13,464.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, June 9, 2020, the Center reported that deaths related to the virus have risen to 365.

Some 4,206 persons have been discharged following the completion of their treatments, it says.

---