ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.06.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria Confirms 663 New Cases

Covid-19: Nigeria Confirms 663 New Cases
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Additional 663 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases have increased Nigeria's tally to 13,464.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, June 9, 2020, the Center reported that deaths related to the virus have risen to 365.

Some 4,206 persons have been discharged following the completion of their treatments, it says.

---

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NPP Primaries: Selection Process Undemocratic — Arthur Kenne...
37 minutes ago

New Register: EC To Beef Up Security, Covid-19 Safety At All...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line