Volta/Oti Region: Disinfection Of 55 Military Facilities, 2,654 Schools Underway

Zoomlion Ghana Limited last Tuesday began the disinfection and disinfestation of about fifty-five (55) military facilities and installations located in both the Volta and Oti Regions.

Similarly, 2,654 private and public basic and senior high schools in the two regions would be covered in the exercise.

The Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, made the announcement when he launched the exercise at the Regional Security Coordinating Council, Ho, Volta Region.

“Under the initiative of the Military High Command, and the Ministry of Education, all military facilities, barracks, basic and senior high schools, methodist churches and tertiary educational institutions in Volta Region and Oti Region will benefit from the exercise."

“55 military facilities which would be covered under the exercise include: Volta Barrack in HO, Naval Training Command in Sogakope, Akoefe Training Camp, Operation AHODWO camps, (Nkonya/Alavanyo), Operation GONGONG in Kete Karachi, Operation Safe camp in Hohoe, Operation SITDOWN LOOK CAMP in Aflao, MOC, Kpando Torkor and MOC Dambai among others," the regional minister said.

According to him, the exercise will be carried out in all offices and public places, police installations across the region.

It comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 10th address to the nation on Covid-19 situation in the country partially eased restrictions on social gathering, and also asked schools and universities to re-open, beginning June 15, 2020, to allow for final-year university, SHS and JHS students to resume classes for their impending exit examinations.

And it forms part of efforts by the central government to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

He added that twenty tertiary institutions in the two regions would also disinfected and fumigated.

To this end, Mr Letsa charged all the municipal/district chief executives to engage with the respective directors of education to monitor the exercise in schools under their jurisdictions.