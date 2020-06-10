Chinese Paying Ghanaian Mineworkers Ghc6 For 12-Hours Work

Chinese allegedly operating illegal gold mines in Ghana are reportedly exploiting their Ghanaian workers who seems to have no other option.

Some Ghanaians working on the Chinese-owned illegal mines are being paid paltry Ghc 6 for 12 hours of work.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, revealed this to DGN Online, at an illegal mining site located at Tugakrom, in the Suaman District of the Western North Region.

The Minister says some residents in the mining communities have informed him about their exploitations by Chinese.

He says some cocoa farm owners are even having their farms being bought at cheap rate by the Chinese to pave way for their mining activities.

A tour with the Minister in the Western North Region led to the discovery of sharp destruction of the environment by the illegal miners.

About 100 acres of land in Tugakrom was virtually destroyed as the Chinese desperately searched for gold.

Mining equipment were seen abandoned on site, and deep gullies in the middle of the once forest zone near the Bia River.

---Daily Guide