Govt Knows Beneficiaries Of My Ghc51million Judgement Debt Money – Woyome

Businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has asked his critics to direct questions relating to his famous judgement debt saga to the Government of Ghana.

According to Mr. Woyome, the Government of Ghana and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) should come out to explain to Ghanaians how the GHS51 million was disbursed.

“The Government of Ghana is in a better position to tell you how much money has gone to who and who.”

“They had EOCO take all the accounts. They know and have all the evidence. They know where this went to and where that went to. They should come out and tell the people [of Ghana],” he said on Face to Face on Citi TV.

Mr. Woyome has been engaged in a legal tussle with the government since 2013, after the Supreme Court on June 14, 2013, ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

The businessman has since maintained that he is innocent in the matter and has tried unsuccessfully to seek redress at different courts.

“It is also erroneous to say that when a new Government came, I run to court. This matter was there, together with the security forces and the AG until there was a change of power.”

---citinewsroom