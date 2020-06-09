PPR Supports Over 900 Farmers In Yendi

Listen to article

The Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) has over the weekend presented 2,400 bottles of weedicides, 800 bags of fertilizer, 600 pieces of cutlasses, 600 wellington boots, and 400 bottles of anti-snake venom to over 900 famers in the Yendi constituency.

The gesture is aimed to support farmers to boost their production and to eradicate poverty in the area.

Founder of the PPR and aspiring parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said the gesture forms part of concerted efforts to develop and make Yendi the breadbasket of Ghana.

The son of late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama also acknowledged their hard work and pleaded to establish a fertilizer plant in Yendi.

Alhaji Farouk Mahama addressing some group of farmers in Yendi

However, the beneficiaries commended Alhaji Farouk Mahama and the team at PPR for their continued support to farms in the area.

“We are extremely grateful for your continuous support to our business over the years. We are grateful and pray for you to succeed in your endeavors,” the beneficiaries said.

The Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) has for the past four (4) years supported large and smallholder farms in Yendi to boost their production in the agricultural sector.

The Social Invention project is hinged on three strategic areas namely; Agriculture, Education, and Women Empowerment.