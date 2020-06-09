EC To Commence Voters Registration On June 30

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a notice for the commencement of the Voters Registration exercise on June 30, 2020.

In a letter addressed to the political parties, Deputy EC Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare on behalf of the Commissioner Jean Mensah said “this letter comes to inform you that the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise has been scheduled to commence on Tuesday the 3th of June 2020.”

It added that “the registration will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the Electoral Commission throughout the country.”

The letter directed the, poelitical parties to contact Dr. Bossman who signed the letter for further enquiries.

The EC's decision follows the passage of the C.I. 126 in parliament needed to regulate the impending general election in December.

However, the EC is preparing to explain to the Supreme Court why it has removed the old voters ID cards from the requirement for the compilation of a new Voters Register.

—Daily Guide