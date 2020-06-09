MP For Kwesimintsim Distributes Face Masks And Other Items To Constituents

The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Effia-Kwesimintsim municipality of the Western Region Hon. Joseph Mensah has distributed over 6,000 nose masks, hand sanitizers to constituents as part of efforts to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in the constituency.

Mr. Joseph Mensah said the move was to curb the spread of the pandemic among the people in the area.

According to the Kwesimintsim legislature, the nose masks were locally produced by dressmakers and tailors within the constituency to keep them active financially in this hard times.

The MP spent the day in the market places, towns, lorry stations, shops among other places distributing the items to the people.

He also used the exercise to educate the people against the pandemic and the need to always wear their nose masks to prevent contracting the virus.

He entreated the citizens to adhere to all the directives whilst observing the social distancing protocols to stay safe.

Hon. Joe Mensah also distributed 4,000 pieces of high quality LED bulbs to the constituents during random stops to households within the constituency.

The MP again donated 100 bags of cement to Believers Church and 50 bags of cement, blocks sand and quarry stones to the people of Sofo Zongo in Kwesimintsim for the construction of Sofo Zongo community gutter project.

Mr. Mensah therefore promised to continue with his support to the constituents whilst providing more projects and social interventions to ameliorate their plights.