Coronavirus: Effutu Records 19 Cases With One Death

The Effutu Municipality has recorded 19 positive cases of the Coronavirus with one death.

The deceased is a young man aged between 20 to 26 years.

Mr. Emmanuel Edum-Fortwe, Effutu Municipal Health Director, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the first COVID-19 positive case recorded in the Municipality was imported from Tema.

The second was as a pregnant woman who also travelled from Accra to her mother-in-law to deliver, while the rest live and work in the Winneba.

He said 14 people have tested positive and have been isolated after the 250 contacts were traced, quarantined and their samples forwarded for testing.

“We are vigorously intensifying our contact tracing and sensitization programmes to help stop the spreading of the Coronavirus pandemic”.

Mr. Edum-Fortwe who is also the COVID-19 logistics and respond team secretary, stated that when the results came out, 14 people tested positive to increase the cases in the Municipality to 19 with one death.

He expressed the need for people to strictly respect all the COVID-19 protocols, especially the three key dramatic ones: constant wearing of nose masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently with soap under running water and the usage of sanitizers.

He encouraged people in the Municipality to eat nutritious food, fruits and also constantly exercise to help boost their immune systems in order to fight the disease.

Mr. John B. Ninson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effutu, said everyone was a potential victim of the COVID-19 and “failure to adhere to protocols in place” could escalate the infection rate.

“Let us as people remember that the coronavirus is no respecter of any one” and in this regard cautioned all in the Municipality to change their lifestyle and protect ourselves by observing the protocols, he added.

