FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!
09.06.2020 Headlines

Burundi President Dies Of ‘Heart Attack’

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says

A government statement says that he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down from the presidency in August after 15 years in power.

He died at age 55.

More soon...

--BBC

