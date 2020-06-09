Four Die In Akatsi Car Crash

Four persons are reported dead in a gory motor accident.

The accident occurred on the Akatsi-Tadzewu road in the Volta Region on Monday.

Three of them, two males and a female died on the spot with the fourth person, another male, confirmed dead whiles receiving treatment at the Akatsi District Hospital, same day.

The road crash occurred around Adetsewui Junction near Nyorgbortey in the Akatsi South District.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Commander of Police in Akatsi South told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that on June 07, 2020, around 2200 hours, he received an alert from a community member that two motor riders were involved in an accident along the Akatsi- Tadzewu road.

Mr. Dzineku said he quickly informed the patrol team to rush to the scene of the accident.

"Upon arrival, my men saw three lifeless bodies, two males and a female with another male who was in critical condition," the Police said.

He said the fourth person was rushed to the Akatsi District Hospital and the motorbikes, which were badly damaged, cleared from the road for safety.

Mr Dzineku believed both riders had a severe head-on collision resulting in the loss of lives and said the police would soon identify the deceased with the help from the public.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited at the St Paul's Hospital morgue in the District for autopsy.

---GNA