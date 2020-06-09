Emirates To Operate Two Repatriation Flights From Dubai To Accra

Dubai, 08 June 2020 – In an effort to assist stranded Ghanaians in the UAE get home, Emirates plans to operate two flights from Dubai to Accra on 12 and 16 June.

Flights can be booked via the Ghanaian Embassy in the UAE.

Only citizens of Ghana who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country.

Similar to other repatriation flights that Emirates has operated thus far, for health and safety reasons, the airline will offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection. More information is available on emirates.com.

Passengers will be required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft.

Travellers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings.