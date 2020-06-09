Finance Domestic Violence Support Fund — Govt Urged

Government has been urged to finance the Domestic Violence Support Fund as stipulated in the Domestic Violence Act to help in the fight against domestic violence.

Stakeholders at a forum in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, explained that due to poverty and lack of financial support, victims of domestic violence were often unable to report cases of abuse to the appropriate authorities for justice delivery.

The forum was organized by the Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM) in partnership with Oxfam Ghana and funding support from the European Union (EU).

It was held under the theme: 'ENOUGH! Empowering women, girls, boys and men to take positive action in ending sexual gender-based violence in Ghana, Liberia and Mali.'

The Domestic Violence Support Fund established by the Domestic Violence Act of 2007, Act 732 and being enforced by the Domestic Violence Legislative Instrument of 2016, LI 2237, provides the opportunity for a victim of domestic abuse to apply for financial assistance.

Speaking at the forum, the stakeholders bemoaned the failure of government to resource the fund over the years which made it difficult for victims to report and pursue cases of domestic abuse, thereby hindering efforts at ending the phenomenon in societies.

Ms Fati Abigail Abdulai, the Executive Director, WOM, explained that most of the people who suffered from domestic violence were vulnerable poor women who lived in extreme poverty and could not afford to risk the little they had to report any case of abuse.

She said the offices of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) were not decentralized and victims of abuse could not travel to the regional capitals to report cases.

“The cost involved is a barrier to the fight against the canker. For instance, let us say you are in Nabdam and you have to come to DOVVSU in Bolgatanga, that is a cost most people cannot afford,” she said.

The Executive Director explained that funds, if made available will cater for medical bills of victims and enable survivors to get support to learn trade that would empower them economically.

Ms Abdulai said it would further enable state institutions such as the assemblies, DOVVSU and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to undertake sensitization programmes to empower institutions and citizens on the laws on domestic violence and the need to avoid it.

Madam Yvonne Wonchua, Assistant Director of Administration at the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, urged government through the Ministry of Finance to localize the fund by adopting the strategy deployed in supporting Persons with Disabilities with three per cent of District Assemblies' fund.

She urged the various assemblies to provide office space for DOVVSU to enable it decentralize to the district level to enable people have easy access to services.

Mr Jaladeen Abdulai, the Regional Director, CHRAJ, explained that domestic violence including rape and defilement were criminal offences, however the inability to report such cases was hindering the efforts of the fight against the problem.

While calling for strong collaboration between DOVVSU and the Department of Social Welfare regards to handling domestic violence cases, the Regional Director advocated that there should be permanent DOVVSU officials trained to handle domestic violence related cases.

---GNA