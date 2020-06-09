ModernGhanalogo

09.06.2020 Poem

Let The Pain Leave

By Rishi Ekanayake
Let this stormy, torrent rain 
Wash away your hidden pain,
Let those unseen tear-drops pour
Along your cheeks under this rain,

Let those drops that churn on skin
Touch the scars that caused you sin,
Let them heal those burning scars
Let your hidden purity win..

Let the tempest blow of wind
Sweep the sighs that you bore in,
Let it wipe their traces away
Defeating pain is not a sin !

May this rain fade your pain, 
Break your painful sighs of chain
At the cease of the tempestuous rain 
Let your pain leave and smile remain ! 

Rishi Ekanayake, Sri Lanka.
 
