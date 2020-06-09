Let The Pain Leave

Listen to article

Let this stormy, torrent rain

Wash away your hidden pain,

Let those unseen tear-drops pour

Along your cheeks under this rain,

Let those drops that churn on skin

Touch the scars that caused you sin,

Let them heal those burning scars

Let your hidden purity win..

Let the tempest blow of wind

Sweep the sighs that you bore in,

Let it wipe their traces away

Defeating pain is not a sin !

May this rain fade your pain,

Break your painful sighs of chain

At the cease of the tempestuous rain

Let your pain leave and smile remain !

Rishi Ekanayake, Sri Lanka.

