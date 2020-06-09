Let The Pain Leave By Rishi Ekanayake Listen to articleLet this stormy, torrent rain Wash away your hidden pain,Let those unseen tear-drops pourAlong your cheeks under this rain,Let those drops that churn on skinTouch the scars that caused you sin,Let them heal those burning scarsLet your hidden purity win..Let the tempest blow of windSweep the sighs that you bore in,Let it wipe their traces awayDefeating pain is not a sin !May this rain fade your pain, Break your painful sighs of chainAt the cease of the tempestuous rain Let your pain leave and smile remain ! Rishi Ekanayake, Sri Lanka.
Let The Pain Leave
Let this stormy, torrent rain
Wash away your hidden pain,
Let those unseen tear-drops pour
Along your cheeks under this rain,
Let those drops that churn on skin
Touch the scars that caused you sin,
Let them heal those burning scars
Let your hidden purity win..
Let the tempest blow of wind
Sweep the sighs that you bore in,
Let it wipe their traces away
Defeating pain is not a sin !
May this rain fade your pain,
Break your painful sighs of chain
At the cease of the tempestuous rain
Let your pain leave and smile remain !
Rishi Ekanayake, Sri Lanka.