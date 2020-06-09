Nii Arde Nkpa Family To Construct GHC1.8m Ultra-Modern Edifice In James Town

The Nii Arde Nkpa family of Plerno-James Town has cut the sod for the construction of a GH¢1.8 million three-story ultra-modern edifices which will serve as the family house.

The fully furnished 24 Bedroom apartment facility which will be constructed at Plerno-James Town, will also host offices and conference facilities for the family.

The multi-million Ghana Cedis family House will be the first of its kind in the whole of James Town and will be adjudged the most fantastic family house, having been completed within a year and some months. The facility boasts of spacious parking spaces, Internet facilities, security outposts, a standby generator, and other features that make business convenient.

Addressing the sod-cutting ceremony, the Head of the Nii Arde Nkpa Family, Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe said the Nii Arde Nkpa family; allodia owners of Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands in Accra saw the need to put up the edifice to serve many other purposes besides providing accommodation as a family house.

He said the facility will be a permanent residence for the Chief and the Head of the family.

Nii Arde Tagoe also noted that the main purpose of the construction of the facility is to give family members a place to sleep so as to help them save money they use in renting apartments.

He also averred that family members and residents residing abroad will no more be housed at hotels but will have a permanent place to live whenever they visit Ghana.

He urged the youth of James Town to be circumspect in all their actions in order to sustain the family name and maintain the respect it has gained over the years and reminded them of their positions as future leaders of the country who would be steering the affairs of Ghana in the near future for which reason they need to lead exemplary lives to make them worthy of that responsibility.

He noted the Arde Nkpa family can boast of many professionals capable of changing the fortunes of their relatives and other members of society, therefore the future of the Arde Nkpa family is bright.

“We should make it a point to send our children to school to the highest levels since that is the only perfect gift and legacy we can leave for our children,” he said.

According to him, the facility which will also serve as an office will afford the youth and people of James Town the opportunity to walk in with their concerns for solutions.

Later Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe, the head of family, led the elders and a section of the family to cut sod for the commencement of the project.

