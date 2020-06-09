EC Chair Must Resign Immediately — ASEPA Demands

Listen to article

A Policy Think Tank, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is demanding the immediate resignation of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa or be forced to leave through a petition to the President to sack her for breaching a constitutional mandate to declare her asserts upon resumption of office.

The demand follows investigations by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, that found the EC Chair, guilty for non-disclosure of assets and liabilities, a mandatory requirement for all public officials (Article 71 Office Holders)

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson in a press release threatened to petition the President, Nana Akufo Addo to remove Jean Mensah from office if she fails to bow out honourably.

The petition filed on the 12th December, 2019 was against three officers, Chief Justice, Justice Anim Yeboah, EC Chair and her deputy, Dr Bossman Asare.

CHRAJ FINDS JEAN MENSAH GUILTY OF ASSET NON-DISCLOSURE OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, ASEPA TO PETITION PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO FOR HER REMOVAL

Since December last year ASEPA has been involved in a number of Asset declaration campaigns.

Three petitions were sent to CHRAJ against three high ranking Public Officials (Article 71 Office Holders) namely..

Justice Anim Yeboah

Jean Adukwei Mensah

Bossman Asare.

CHRAJ recently issued a report on Justice Anim Yeboah and today it has released it's report on the case against Jean Mensah.

Article 286 provides that within three months upon assumption of office, all public officials in such determined categories must declare their assets and liabilities with the Auditor General.

Such declarations are done at the end of every four year tenure.

Jean Mensah took office on the 1st August, 2018 and as at the time we filed our petition on the 12th December,2019 , 16months after taking office had failed to comply with the provisions of Article 286.

This is clear exhibition of misconduct and a violation of the laws of Ghana by a public officer.

In the case of Article 71 Office holders, the law says in such instances Article 146 must be invoked.

So tomorrow the provisions of Article 146, would be invoked by filing a petition for the removal from office of Jean Mensah for breaching the Asset declaration laws of Ghana.

Remember the previous Commissioner was removed from office for allegedly breaching some provisions of the Public Procurement Laws of Ghana, well Jean Mensah is in total violation of the Asset Declaration Law and same remedies must apply.

We believe Jean Mensah is not fit to lead the Electoral Commission of Ghana into a major elections when she is compromised and has demonstrated a clear disregard for the Constitution that empowers her.

We are therefore calling for her immediate resignation to save herself from the ordeal of procedural removal.

