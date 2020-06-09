Savana Signatures And UNESCO Launch Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)

Listen to article

Savana Signatures with funding from UNESCO has launched the implementation of a Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) in the Central and South Tongu District in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The project aims at introducing adolescents and young people in and out of schools to an accurate and age-appropriate integrated model of Reproductive Health Education (RHE) that will curb the increasing rate of STI/STD, teenage pregnancy and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in both districts.

According to the YEP project officer, Elikem Agbenyo “Teenage pregnancy, school drop-out, Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases (STIs/STDs) including HIV/AIDS and Gender-Based Violence among teenage girls and boys are high in Central and South Tongu Districts in the Volta Region.

The introduction of Reproductive Health Education will empower adolescent girls and boys both in and out of schools to explore their personal values and norms and make informed decisions about their reproductive health, Sexual Transmitted Infection/Disease including HIV/AIDS and Gender-Based Violence against them by reporting to the appropriate authorities such DOVVSU, health centers, and social welfare.

Also, he disclosed that adolescent girls and boys in project district will be linked to Savana Signatures SHE+ Call Center/ Healthline and UNICEF AGOO-SHE+ to get access to information, counseling and referral servicesto appropriate authorities such DOVVSU, health centers and social welfare.

Following the aims of the project, teachers and community volunteers are currently undergoing training with transferable skills to enable them facilitate lessons in and out of school using adolescent safe space model and the Ready Steady Ghana ( www.readysteadyghana.org ) curriculum which encourages girls to share their experiences and report cases to appropriate authorities.

The trained teachers will also become trusted persons within the schools for young people and advocateson the school board, voicing their opinions on STI/STD and GBV.

Addressing participants, Mr. Romeo Hademe, Deputy Director of Education (Supervision and Monitoring) for South Tongu district, lauded Savana Signatures for their timely intervention. Adding that, both districts implementing YEP have recorded high rates of teenage pregnancies with Central Tongu District emergingas the highest district in the Volta Region last year.

According to him, the strategies in the project will help adolescents both in and out of schools to be well informed about their Reproductive Health to enable them make meaningful decisions.

He acknowledged the importance of the SHE+ Platform especially the ability of the platform to provide adolescents with confidential information and referral services with regards to reproductive health.

Mr. Romeo assured that, the District Education Directorate will use all influence and authority to support Savana Signatures and UNESCO Youth Empowerment Project to achieve itsaim.

"Achieving the aims of the project will result in more girls completing their education and contributing to the growth and development of the district, region and Ghana at large.

He encourages all participants selected to implement the project activities to put in their effort and not relent in seeking assistance from GES or the Social Welfare office when they need it.