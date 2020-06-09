4 Police Commissioners Exit Service At Age 60

A farewell ceremony was held by the police administration for four commissioners who are proceeding on mandatory retirement soon.

The now retired commissioners are Prosper Kwame Agblor, who was the Director General in charge of Legal and Prosecution; David Nennyi Ampah-Benin, former Director General in charge of Special Duties; Alex Amponsah-Asiamah former Director General in charge of Services and DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku former Director General in charge of ICT.

Having attained the age of 60, they must exit in conformity with the prevailing standard.

In a short ceremony held at the Police Headquarters last Tuesday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, decorated the retired commissioners with distinguished service medals and praised them for their hard work and commitment to the Police Service and the nation.

“The Police Service is proud of you and wish you the best as you start another journey of life,” he said as he presented plaques to them on behalf of the Police Management Board.

---Daily Guide