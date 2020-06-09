Man Electrocuted At Adabraka As Floods Hit Accra

Listen to article

A man identified as Kojo Antwi has been electrocuted at Adabraka during Monday night’s heavy rains which caused parts of the capital to get flooded.

The worst affected areas include Achimota, where the body of a child was seen floating in the murky waters; and Adabraka Sahara, Adabraka Timbaland, Adabraka Aponkye, Odawna, Kingsby Junction, Graphic Road, Agbgbloshie and adjoining areas.

According to officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Odaw river burst its banks even before the rains started in Accra.

The initial overflow, the officials noted, was as a result of inflows from rains at Aburi and the mountainous areas of Accra and the Eastern Region.

The late-night rains in Accra, thus, worsened the already bad situation, leading to the flooding of may slums and homes in the Klottey Korle Constituency and the destruction of property.

Army, fire and police personnel are currently at the Adabraka enclave helping to rescue residents and salvage properties.

The NADMO officials and the assembly members for the area said the death would not have occurred had the Electricity Company of Ghana put the area off the national grid the minute distress calls were made to the utility provider as the rains started falling.

The delay by ECG to effect the power cut, in the view of the Municipal NADMO Coordinator Mr Daniel Odei, led to the electrocution of the now-deceased man.

Source: Classsfmonline.com