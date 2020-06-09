Berekum East Municipal Health Directorate To Undertake Enhanced Surveillance

Listen to article

As part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the Berekum East Municipality, the Municipal Health Directorate is set to embark on enhancing surveillance. This was disclosed by the Municipal Health Director for Berekum East, Mr. Duut Bedima Esq during a meeting with religious bodies in Berekum.

The meeting was meant to fashion strategies on how to successfully implement the recent easing of restrictions on religious and other social gatherings announced by the President is his latest address to the nation. The Health Director explained that the enhanced surveillance will entail voluntary testing of people in the Municipality to detect possible coronavirus cases adding that the testing was free of charge. He urged people to avail themselves of the exercise.

Giving an update on the coronavirus situation in the municipality, the Municipal Health Director said all the samples including contacts of the confirmed case from the Jaman North District tested negative.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Berekum East Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kofi Adjei thanked all the religious bodies for the cooperation towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which according to him has contributed to the Municipality not recording a positive case.

He craved for their continuous support for the fight against the pandemic.

On their part, the leadership of the religious bodies expressed concern about how they will implement some of the directives including fumigation and the acquisition of thermometer guns. In response, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. I.B Ankoma charged the Municipal Environmental Health Directorate to work with the religious bodies to fumigate all churches and mosques within the Municipality.

He appealed to the religious bodies to contact medical suppliers for the thermometer guns as the Assembly takes steps to write to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for support.