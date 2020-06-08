Dormaahene Marks 21 Years On The Dormaa Stool

Listen to article

Dormaahene Dr.Osagyefo Oseadeɛyɔ Agyeman Badu II is celebrating the 21st Anniversary of his assumption on the throne.

As Nana celebrates the 21 years on the stool, he has received some goodwill messages from the traditional council and other well-wishers including the IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, COP Mr. Edward Tabiri and top officials of Dormaa Divisional police at the Abanpreduase palace.

The IGP praised Dormaahene for his good counseling and support for the police in the community. Mr.Oppong -Boanuh wished Osagyefo all the best of God's guidance and wished him long life.

The Dormaahene commended the IGP for his service to duty saying he has been following his performance.

He urged him to continue his good and he and Nananom will always remember him in prayers. The IGP and his delegation presented assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of money as a "birthday" gift.

Known in private life as Mr.Daniel Mensah is now His Lordship Osagyefo Oseadeɛyɔ Dr.Agyeman Badu ll (a high court judge). Nana was enstooled at the age of 33.

---ThepressRadio.com