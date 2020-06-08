Covid-19: 177 Germany-based Ghanaians Evacuated

Some 177 Ghanaians resident in Germany were on Monday, 8 June 2020 airlifted from Accra back to Germany despite the world grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghanaians, legal residence in the European country, were left stranded in Ghana after the borders were closed to prevent the importation of the coronavirus.

But on Monday, the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, confirmed the departure of the Ghanaians in a tweet.

Our great Embassy team today at Kotoka Airport, assisting 177 stranded Ghanaians with residence in ???????? to fly back to Germany.

— Christoph Retzlaff (@GermanAmbGhana) June 8, 2020

The aircraft arrived in Accra from Riga International Airport in Latvia.

Travellers were subjected to strict baggage standards of one check-in baggage of not more than 24 kg and one carry-on bag not exceeding 5 kg.

The cost per head is 750 Euros.

The Ghanaians depart as nations have begun to ease restrictions.

---classfmonline