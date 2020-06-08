Ofankor 'Killer' Landlord Trial Adjourned To June 22

The Abeka District Court has adjourned to June 22, the case of Victor Stephen Nana Kamkam, a 38-year-old businessman and landlord who is being held for allegedly shooting his tenant at Ofankor to death.

This was after Kankam had made his second appearance at the court amidst curses from relations and friends of the deceased.

The trial judge, Mrs Adwoa Achaama Ofosu, said that due to the directives of the Chief Justice on prevebting the spread of COVID-19, the court remanded the accused into prison custody instead of police custody.

The adjournment, however, led to massive protest from friends and relatives of the deceased, who smashed a crate of eggs on the floor as others also poured libation at the court premises, whilst other protesters shed tears.

Kamkam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician.

Kamkam's plea has been preserved by the court.

At the last sitting, the Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey, said the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M.

Chief Inspector Okyere said Kamkam was into real estate and also resides at Ofankor Spot-M.

Prosecution said Okyere was Kamkam's tenant and that two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.

He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which the accused accepted but later changed his mind and, therefore, asked Okyere to vacate the apartment, asking him to leave and hand over the keys.

The Prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi and went to the residence of Okyere.

Prosecution said on reaching the venue, Kamkam alighted from the vehicle and the taxi driver left.

Mr Ahialey said the accused called Okyere at the gate and requested him to hand over the keys of the apartment to him.

He said the deceased who knew the behaviour of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police Officer friend, on phone to come to his aid.

He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared, so he rushed to Okyere's room, picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.

Prosecution said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation from the deceased, Kamkam opened fire and shot Okyere four times at close range.

He said when Kotah heard the gun shots, he came out of the room only to see the accused running away, but Kotah chased him to a distance, but being scared of the accused of the weapon, he returned to attend to Okyere.

Prosecution said Okyere was rushed to Anecja Hospital at Tantra Hills and later brought to the Achimota Mile Seven Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged.

Chief Inspector Ahialey said Okyere was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He said a team of policemen, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, George Asare, proceeded to the crime scene and saw human blood splattered at the entrance of the main gate of the deceased's apartment.

Prosecution said four spent AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene and later the accused was arrested at his residence at Ofankor Spot-M.

He said two pump action guns, loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively were found in his room.

---GNA