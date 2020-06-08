Dumsor Hit Parts Of Accra From Monday To Thursday; Light To Return At 5pm Each Day LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Dumsor will hit some parts of Accra will from Monday to Thursday. Areas affected will go off for about seven hours each day beginning from 8 June 2020 to Thursday, 11 June 2020. The power cuts are to pave the way for the ECG to undertake planned maintenance works to improve delivery. The power will go off each day from 10 am to 5 pm.
