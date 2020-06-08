15-Year-Old Boy Shot For Flouting Restrictions

Listen to article

Amadu Yussif, a 15-year-old boy has been shot in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region for flouting government's directive on public gatherings on June 6.

The victim DGN Online gathered was shot on the thigh at Next Level Club, when he attempted escaping police arrest.

The victim was rushed to the Walewale hospital for medical care after he sustain gun shot wounds.

The DJ of the program was subsequently arrested for flouting the public gathering restrictions.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Paul Peter Akabati,who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said police received intelligence that some youth had organized 'disco jam' at Next Level Club in the municipality.

According to him, police personnel moved to the scene and upon realizing the presence of the police, the youth took to their heels but the victim decided to climb a nearby tree and was hit by a spree bullet.

DSP Akabati however debunked rumors that the police shot the victim adding that they heard a warning shot and retaliated resulting in the shooting of the victim.

“A gunshot was heard within the ground but not the police so it's not true that the police shot him.”

He indicated that an inquiry will be constituted to investigate the incident.

He disclosed that the DJ will be arraigned before court after investigations.

The Municipal Police Commander Warned residents to adhere to the president directive on public gathering.

Meanwhile, the police is on a manhunt for the organizers of the event in the municipality.

----DGN