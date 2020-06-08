Covid-19: Nose Masks Has 85% Protection — Medical Doctor

Dr Mary Dsane, a Dentist and Member of the Medical Women Association of Ghana has said wearing nose/face masks has 85% protection against COVID-19.

She, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to make it a priority in their day to day activities in augmenting the government's efforts at bringing a halt to the spread of the disease.

The virus, which reared its ugly head the country in March this year with two cases now has a case count of 9,638 with more than three thousand recoveries out of the cases count and some 44 deaths associated with the virus.

Dr. Dsane said all the directives including physical distancing, hand washing, and the wearing of the nose or face masks were very critical since there was currently no established treatment for the disease.

She intimated that regular hand washing was the best adding, "Even after the fourth time of Sanitizer application, one must look for water and soap to wash hands."

The Member of the Medical Women Association of Ghana also advocated the proper wearing of the masks to avoid further spread or contract of the virus.

She acknowledged how uncomfortable the wearing of masks makes an individual feel but added, that it was also better to wear to save a situation than to contract the virus.

The easing of restrictions on public gathering has also necessitated the need for comprehensive adherence to all the safety protocols on the part of individuals, corporate Organisations, and religious bodies.

Dr. Dsane believed that the ease must rather trigger self-consciousness and responsibility to curtail the virus.

---GNA