Voiceless Media Supports Tamale North And Others With PPEs

The Managing Director of the Voiceless Media and Consult, Chief Akilu Sayibu, has donated customised VOICELESS Media Face Masks to all Constituency Executives, Polling Station Chairpersons and all Electoral Area Coordinators ahead of the voter registration exercise in the constituency to keep party folks protected from COVID-19.

Presenting the donation to Mr. Abdallah Yakubu, Tamale North Constituency Secretary, Chief Akilu Sayibu explained that his modest donation was his way of contributing towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and promised to make more donations in future according to his capabilities.

The Tamale North constituency thanked Hon. Akilu Sayibu and the Voiceless Media & Consult for the donation and said his gesture meant that he cares for the constituency and will do more when given the opportunity.

Chief Akilu Sayibu, who was also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale North Constituency in election 2012, had earlier donated face masks to all NPP communicators in the Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East and West Regions which received massive appreciation and commendations from the Communicators.

Some of the recipients of the donations, in letters to the Voiceless Media and Consult, indicated that the donation of face masks to communicators was the first of its kind in their regions.