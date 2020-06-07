Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Warns Against Sharing Of False Information

Listen to article

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II has cautioned the youth in Savannah Region to be circumspect in their dealings with the chieftaincy institution in the region as it could demean the custodians of the land.

According to Buipewura, some youth in the region have often peddled false information to the public on social media claiming it is coming from the royal palaces in the region.

"... It is becoming one too many the level at which the Youth especially those involved in politics are always quick to twist information from chiefs in Savannah region to the advantage of their political parties, therefore, opening up our skins for public ridicule and bashing."

A statement from his palace on Sunday said the attitude if not checked could tarnish good the name of the chiefs within the region into disrepute

"I wish to as a matter of urgency admonish our youth to either say it as it is or refrain from commenting on issues that has the tendency of dragging our names to disrepute. "

Buipewura Jinapor II who is also the Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Kingdom admonished the youth saying:

"Let me also send a strong signal to all political party Communications team in the Savannah Region to be very careful about their comments on our chiefs in the Savannah Region. "

Meanwhile, he has called on one Facebook user Mohammed Astro Damongo to render an unqualified apology to him for sharing some false information on Social Media the user said were the words of the Buipewura.

"I wish to call on one Mohammed Astro Damongo to retract, delete and render an unqualified apology for the lies he shared on his Facebook wall purporting to be coming from my outfit."

The young clinician at the Damongo Catholic Hospital wrote on his Facebook wall:

"BUIPEWURA ABDULAI JINAPOR SENDS A STRONG SIGNAL TO MADAM JEAN MENSAH AND THE EC TO DESIST FROM BEATING WAR DRUMS BY THRIR ATTEMPT TO COMPILE AN UNLAWFUL NEW VOTERS REGISTER."

But Buipewura Jinapor II further warned the Facebook user of the consequence should he fail to do so:

"I wish to send a very strong caution to Mohammed Astro Damongo to do the needful within 48 hours or face my wrath." The statement said.