Most Churches In Accra Refuses To Hold Services

All Orthodox churches and some Charismatic churches in Accra have put their service on hold the first Sunday after President Akufo-Addo eased the restriction on public gathering, as part of efforts at containing the COVID-19.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some places of worship, including the Presbyterian Church of Ghana; Gethsemane Congregation, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Calvary Baptist Church, Christ the King, Ridge Church, and Calvary Methodist Church showed that no church service was ongoing.

The situation was not different at the International Central Gospel Church, the Royal House Chapel, Perez Chapel International, Makers House Chapel and the Qadesh.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Reverend McDaniel Nii Kpakpa Quartey, the Minister-in-charge of the Gethsemane Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Achimota, said the leadership was preparing the premises for service within the next two weeks.

“We are trying to put in place the required safety protocols such as disinfecting the Church Auditorium, fixing handwashing stations and acquiring thermometer guns to ensure the safety of members before service starts either on June 21 or 28,” he said.

Madam Naomi Nartey, a Presbyter of the Church, said she supported the preparations being made to ensure the safety of members before church service begun and that the restrictions did not prevent her from worshipping God as she found other means to meet that need.

“When it's time for service I tune in to Obonu FM to join the service. I also pray and listen to my favourite hymns so I am fine. The measures are to help us all. Anytime my congregation commences service I will join,” she said.

However, at the Action Chapel International, where church service was ongoing, Reverend Eddie Arthur, a Pastor, explained that the Church, in its quest to follow the safety protocols, was using a technology system where members registered online and were automatically placed in a group just like the school placement system.

“This system gives the member service time and records the name and other details. On Sunday all the member has to do is to come to church to authenticate the name and go through the safety set up, which includes hand washing, applying sanitizer and checking his or her temperature.”

In the church auditorium, he said, the seats had been spaced to ensure social distancing and that the church was using two additional spaces to conform to the 100-membership rule.

“We are taking the directives very seriously because it is in the interest of everyone. The church has a machine, which sanitizes each member before being allowed into the auditorium.”

The GNA also observed that the lead vocalist was wearing a face shield while singing with some ushers preparing another auditorium to pave the way for the third service.

