COVID-19: Strictly Adhere To Protocols – Medical Assistant

Christians have been urged to adhere strictly to the laid down COVID-19 safety protocols and wear their face masks when stepping out as the COVID-19 is still prevalent.

Mr Emmanuel Obeng Apau, the Head of the COVID-19 Committee at the Assemblies of God, Ghana - Berean Assembly at Ogbojo, on Sunday said regular washing of hands with soap under running water, sanitising with alcohol-based sanitizers and observing the social distancing protocols at all times were very important.

He said this when he engaged the Church members on the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures to be observed under the resumption of church services.

“Coronavirus is still active globally and in Ghana, we must not joke with it, do well to stay at home if you have nothing doing outside,” he advised.

Mr Obeng Apau, also a Medical Assistant at the Bennett Medical Centre at Madina, told the Ghana News Agency that the temperatures of all members was taken and that there was no one with high temperature.

The Reverend David Ampadu Berkoh, the Senior Pastor of the Assembly, in a message titled: “The Lord will rescue you,” urged members to continuously place their trust in the Lord Almighty and seek His face during difficult situations like the current pandemic.

Quoting Psalm 50:15, he said it was a command for every child of God to call on the Lord in times of troubles “because God has assured us He will keep everyone who calls on Him safe.”

He said it was important to trust God and believe His promises adding that, “When we stand on the promises of God, He will answer our prayers.”

Rev Ampadu Berkoh said in the day of trouble, Christians ought to continue thanking God because that was a sign of submission and soon God will bring His deliverance to pass.

He led the Church to pray for the nation against the spread of the COVID-19, the protection of citizens, the speedy recovery of those infected and the discovery of a vaccine that would help uproot the pandemic.

Mr Stephen Abban, the Church Secretary, said the Church had done its best to put in place all the necessary safety measures and assured that adherence to the protocols would be taken seriously.

He said although the duration of the service was short it was better to fellowship together than to stay at home.

The Ghana News Agency observed that all measures prescribed by the Government were followed as members were taken through the various processes of safety before getting into the auditorium.

Members present wore face masks and were directed to wash their hands and sanitize, and have their records taken before entering the auditorium, which had COVID-19 information posted on the walls.

On May 31 President Akufo-Addo eased the restrictions on public gathering allowing churches to open and hold services but with not more than 100 congregants at a time and services to last for an hour.

---GNA