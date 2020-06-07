EC Voters Register Clean Up Is A Must---Nana Fredua Agyeman

Discussions on the Electoral Commission’s intended decision to compile a new voter’s register for the 2020 general elections have dominated national discourse in recent times.

The debate has taken partisan paths with the ruling party backing the decision and the opposition vehemently opposing.

Expectedly, the controversial voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) has been set to begin in the last week of June and to be completed by July.

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Board Chairman of the National Theatre has backed the request by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voter’s register for the 2020 elections.

Adding his voice, Nana Fredua Agyeman wants the Electoral Commission to ensure clean voters register for the 2020 general election.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to offer their support to the Electoral Commission to immediately clean up the voter list to be used in 2020 general elections in order to ensure a free and fair election.

“I’m pleading with Ghanaians to take part in the new voters’ registration exercise. Ones you are qualified, write. Let’s clean up our register, let’s start on a fresh page, and let’s give ourselves another chance and this will help us” he told Reynolds Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra base Kingdom FM 107.7.

