Konongo Needs A New Market – Asante Akim Central MCE Cries Out

The Municipal Chief Executive of Asante Akim Central, Susan Akomeah has disclosed one of the things her municipality needs desperately is a new and bigger market.

According to her, the current market at the district capital in Konongo is very small, causing overcrowding leading to social distancing issues as majority of people in the area patronise the market.

“What we need the most is a market,” she said

Susan Akomeah however indicated that her assembly has run into several challenges in its quest to begin the project that will ease overcrowding in the market.

Speaking on Me Mpasuaso on Salt 95.9FM, the MCE said the unavailability of land to expand the market into a much bigger market is one of the key challenges the assembly is currently facing.

According to her, the assembly has been struggling to secure financing for the project since the Assembly cannot solely finance it.

She added that the assembly is seeking an investor under public-private partnership to see the project materialise.

"Because we cannot get a new land and we are trying to make the most out of the current place, the new market has to be a storey building and the assembly cannot finance such a project alone. So we need an investor who is ready to support the project and reap their benefits over the period under the Public-Private partnership program,” She told host, Samuel Owiredu-Acheampong.

Meanwhile, as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus and ensure strict adherence to social distancing protocols, the assembly has introduced a shift system for traders in the market to curb spread of the covid-19.