Oti Regional Minister Inspects Ongoing Projects

Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has inspected some ongoing projects in the region.

The projects, being funded by the government of Ghana are to ensure that infrastructural projects are equitably distributed in newly created regions.

The two-day working tour took the Minister to the site of the Regional Health Directorate at Worawora in the Biakoye District where work was done was said to be around 30 percent.

He was also at the project sites of bungalows for workers, the Regional Education Directorate at Jasikan, and the building of the Regional Coordinating Council, all at various stages of completion.

The Regional Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress of work after the contractors assured that the projects would be completed by the end of the year.

---GNA