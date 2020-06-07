UE/R: New TUTAG Executive Committee Members Elected At Bolgatanga Technical University

Five new executive members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) of the Bolgatnaga Technical University (BTU) have been sworn into office.

The new executive has a two-year mandate to ran the affairs of the Teaching staff association.

They are; Mr. Oswald Atiga Chairman, Mad. Leticia Yamga Vice, Dr. George Duut Secretary, Mr. Baba Ayannor Organizing Secretary and Mr. Redruth Ayimpoya Treasurer.

The old executive held the fort for the past two years when the institution was then a Polytechnic until the 3rd of April, 2020 when parliament amended the Technical Universities Act (922) converting the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics to Technical Universities.

Speaking to Radio Ghana, the outgoing Chairman of the Bolgatanga branch of TUTAG Mr.Emmanuel Akanpaadgi explained that, the old national leadership had some challenges but they were able to defy the odds to form TUTAG which is now the union for the teaching staff of the Technical Universities (TUs).

He further stated that they were able to introduce some reforms to the mutual fund, established a provident fund in line with the new pension act among others.

Mr. Akanpaadgi tasked the new executive to ensure that they continue from where he left.

The incoming Chairman Mr. Oswald Atiga on behalf of the new executive thanked the old ones for their dedicated service adding that leadership is all about team work and with a concerted effort his team will live up to expectation.

Mr. Atiga stated that no one is a repository of knowledge and so he will welcome any productive suggestion as he intends to adopt an open-door policy for all shades of opinions in order to succeed.