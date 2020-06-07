Covid-19 Easing: Apostle Agbalenyoh Commends Akufo-Addo

Apostle Kadmiel E. H. Agbalenyoh, Founder and leader of the Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation, has commended President Akufo-Addo for opening schools to allow final year students to write their exit examinations.

He urged the Ministry of Education to organise regular Parent Teacher Association meetings to reassure teachers their safety and the parents of the safety of their children.

He said the Ministry should review challenges facing the schools and help find solutions to ensure the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) did not spread to the schools.

Apostle Agbalenyoh said this at Homedakrom–Otiakrom near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region after an orientation meeting organised by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

He called on the Government to ensure that Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment needed to ensure the safety of teachers and students were available before schools reopen.

He advised students to abide by the protocols as a means of staying safe of the disease.

---GNA