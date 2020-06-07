ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.06.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus Kills 600 Nurses

By Richard Obeng Bediako
Coronavirus Kills 600 Nurses
Listen to article

Statistics from the International Council of Nurses (I.C.N.) reveals that over 600 nurses across the world have been killed by COVID-19.

Approximately 230,000 health-care workers have also contracted the virus.

Howard Catton, the Chief Executive Officer of International Council of Nurses (I.C.N.) noted that “We need a central database of reliable, standardized, comparable data on all infections, periods of quarantine and deaths that are directly or indirectly related COVID-19.”

He noted that the death toll could be higher as they were not getting reliable statistics from some countries.

In Ghana at least 13 doctors have contracted the virus according to the Ghana Medical Association. Close to 30 nurses have the virus.

Source: firstnewsroom.com

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus Kills 600 Nurses
1 hour ago

Covid-19 Easing: Excitement Meets The Return To Group Worshi...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line