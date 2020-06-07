Coronavirus Kills 600 Nurses

Listen to article

Statistics from the International Council of Nurses (I.C.N.) reveals that over 600 nurses across the world have been killed by COVID-19.

Approximately 230,000 health-care workers have also contracted the virus.

Howard Catton, the Chief Executive Officer of International Council of Nurses (I.C.N.) noted that “We need a central database of reliable, standardized, comparable data on all infections, periods of quarantine and deaths that are directly or indirectly related COVID-19.”

He noted that the death toll could be higher as they were not getting reliable statistics from some countries.

In Ghana at least 13 doctors have contracted the virus according to the Ghana Medical Association. Close to 30 nurses have the virus.

Source: firstnewsroom.com