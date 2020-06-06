E.P. Church To Form Taskforce For Reopening Of Chapels

The Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church, Ghana has directed all Presbyteries of the Church to form task forces to supervise the gradual opening of the Church's chapels for communal worship.

Congregations that are ready to reopen are to be certified by the Presbytery Task Force.

This was contained in a communique issued in Ho on Saturday after a joint meeting of the Standing Committee and all 16 Presbytery Moderators of the Church.

It was signed by Right Reverend Dr Seth Senyo Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church.

The communique directed all congregations to aspire to meet all conditions by the government before opening the chapels by 30th June, 2020, subject to review by the first week of July.

The communique directed the Presbytery Moderators to meet all stakeholders in their respective Presbyteries including Pastors, Catechists and representatives of Presbyters to thoroughly educate them on government and church directives.

It urged congregations using online worship to continue alongside their communal services.

The communique advised congregations not to be in haste to open the chapels until they met all conditions spelt out by government.

"These are in unprecedented times and we must all come together to overcome the challenges we face.

"Let us continue to give light in darkness to all who are near despair and assure them that God holds all souls in life," the communique added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Sunday eased restriction on religious activities but said church services should last for only an hour with maximum of 100 people.

Churches are also required to strictly observe all safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID19.

—GNA