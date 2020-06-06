COVID-19: Ghana's Death Toll Rise To 44

Ghana has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths as the county’s case count rose to 9,462.

There have now been 44 fatalities, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 294 new cases.

An additional 90 persons have recovered from the virus pushing that count to 3,547.

There are currently 5,871 active cases.

Seventeen of the current cases are in severe conditions and three are said to be critical. Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,282 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,645 and 580 cases respectively.

Greater Accra Region – 6,282

Ashanti Region – 1,645

Western Region – 580

Central Region – 478

Eastern Region – 163

Volta Region – 102

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 7

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

— citinewsroom