COVID-19 Trust Fund Receives Support From Mondelez International And Abantu

Mondelez International in partnership with ABANTU for Development has presented a cheque of GHC216,000.00 to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund which is operating under the distinguished leadership of the former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Madam Sophia Akuffo.

The COVID-19 Trust Fund was set up in the wake of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic as part of the comprehensive measures put in place by the government of Ghana to curb the spread of the virus.

Mondelez International has since 2008 been working in Ghana through the Cocoa Life Programme which has the vision of developing empowered and thriving communities as the essential foundation for sustainable cocoa production.

The programme works in partnership with COCOBOD, civil society groups and partner communities to develop sustainable cocoa business through its programme focus areas of Farming Business, Community Development, and Environmental Protection.

ABANTU for Development which is a women’s rights organization works in partnership with Mondelez International to promote women’s empowerment and gender mainstreaming initiatives in the Cocoa Life programme.

Country Lead, Mondelez International/Cocoa Life, Mrs. Peprah Amekudzi at the presentation on 28 May 2020, said, "We are aware that women carry the burden of the country’s wellbeing on their shoulders and in the wake of the COVID-19 those who work in cocoa-growing communities are working day and night to hold communities and households together.

Women in our communities are responsible for health care, maternal care, elderly care, child care, and household economic provisioning", she noted.

The Executive Director at ABANTU for Development, Rose Mensah-Kutin added that "In this crisis of COVID19, women are facing huge pressures and it is important that we work with decision-makers at all levels in response to the situation.

Through working in partnership we would not only be achieving better COVID-19 outcomes for women and girls but we would be achieving better outcomes for everyone", she further added.