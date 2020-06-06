Covid-19: Strict Safety Protocols Are To Protect, Preserve Lives – Dr Da Costa

Listen to article

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Da Costa Aboagye has advised Ghanaians and organisations to strictly follow the preventive measures to protect and preserve their lives.

According to him, institutionalization of the preventive measures and strict adherence to them by all is crucial to reduce the spread and rate of infections in Ghana as we continue to live with the virus.

The Government throughout this week has been outlining the safety protocols to allow religious organisations such as churches and mosques to start operations within the limited easing of restrictions by the president.

On Monday, 1st June 2020, The Religious Affairs Minister, Hon Kofi Dzamesi announced the protocols to guide operations of religious organisations. The Education Minister, Minister of Youth and Sports, and the Minister of Tourism have all outlined safety protocols to guide their various sectors.

Some churches have raised concerns on adhering to the strict protocols to reopen after the restrictions on religious gatherings were eased. Among the reasons are the 100 congregants having hourly worship from June 5, 2020 for large religious gatherings. Other religious organisations have supported government’s position and said they need time to plan and put the infrastructure in place to adhere to the safety protocols and /or open on Sunday 7th June.

Dr Da-costa Aboagye, the chairman of risk communication committee for covid-19 reacting to these concerns and comments said, the health, safety and wellbeing of Ghanaians were considered in drafting these strict protocols through the various stakeholders’ engagements.

According to him, the topmost priority in this covid-19 fight is to limit the spread of infections, protect and preserve lives. He argued that there is no intention to burden churches and mosques with these safety protocols which were jointly developed with their leaders at the various stakeholder engagements.

“The strict protocols are not to burden churches, mosques and other organisations but to protect and preserve lives” Dr Da-costa noted.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo in his 10th address said, the government is embarking on a strategic controlled, progressive, safe easing of restrictions to get Ghanaian lives and economy back to normal.

Ghana has so far recorded over 9,168 cases of coronavirus with 42 deaths and over 3,457 recoveries.